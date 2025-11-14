BETTY BAYO's past interview reveals shocking details of her divorce from Pastor KANYARI - "It was messy"







Friday, November 14, 2025 - A resurfaced video interview between late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, and media personality, Kezia wa Kariuki, has reignited public conversation about her former relationship with Pastor Victor Kanyari.

In the candid exchange, Betty opened up about how they met, the challenges they faced, and the eventual split.

Betty recalled first meeting Kanyari after performing at his church and he asked to see her again the following Monday.

Their conversation quickly turned personal, touching on struggles in relationships.

At the time, Betty was dating someone she described as dismissive, and her friendship with Kanyari soon blossomed into romance.

He was later introduced to her mother, and the two formalised their union.

But the relationship was far from smooth.

Betty revealed that frequent misunderstandings strained their bond, leading her to leave while pregnant and return to her mother’s home.

Months later, her mother‑in‑law attempted reconciliation, though tensions lingered.

She also recounted a minor accident at a construction site where bystanders accused her of being a home wrecker, prompting her to flee.

The incident, coupled with accusations from her mother‑in‑law that she was plotting to harm Kanyari, deepened the rift between the two households and eventually led to their divorce.

Following Betty’s passing, Pastor Kanyari addressed claims that he did not care for her.

“Nilimpenda… na mimi sikumuacha Betty Bayo. Yeye ndiye aliniacha.”

He explained that while their romantic chapter ended, they remained in touch, often sharing light‑hearted conversations.

“Tulikuwa tunaongea hata 30 minutes na tunacheka, hata alikuwa ananiita Baba Sky,” he recalled.

Kanyari expressed profound grief over her death, describing the pain of losing someone who still held a special place in his life.

“It hurts in ways I can’t explain. You left before I could say everything I needed to.”

