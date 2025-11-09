BUSTED!!! A young man nabbed by detectives while trafficking narcotics in a heavily-tinted Mazda CX-5 along the Mombasa - Nairobi Highway (PHOTOs)







Sunday, November 9, 2025 - Officers stationed at Samburu Police Station in Kwale County have arrested a man who was found trafficking narcotics along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

Following a tip-off from members of the public, the officers sprang into action near DEVKI Steel plant and, within minutes, a sleek Mazda CX-5, registration KDR 284H, was flagged down, its occupants bolting in different directions.

However, luck ran out for Christopher Hannington Jobita, who was pounced upon before he could make a move.

When officers popped open the boot of the SUV, their suspicions were confirmed; sacks of bhang neatly packed for the highway trade.

Immediately, Jobita was escorted to Samburu Police Station, where he is being processed ahead of his arraignment.

The impounded vehicle and the narcotics are being held as exhibits as a manhunt intensifies for his runaway accomplice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST