“Dating a single mother is not easy!” - PHOTOs of a boy acting overprotective of his mother spark online reactions







Saturday, November 8, 2025 - Social media has erupted after hilarious photos surfaced online showing a young boy accompanying his mother to meet her boyfriend.

In the viral pictures, the boy is seen standing firmly beside his mother as her boyfriend tries to whisper sweet nothings to her.

The photos have since caused a stir online, with netizens flooding the comments section with laughter and mixed reactions.

Some joked that “dating a single mother is like dating both her and her son,” while others praised the boy for “protecting his mum like a true gentleman.”

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST