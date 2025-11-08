A Mchele LADY who is drugging male patrons in clubs around Mlolongo and Kitengela exposed - Her name is KEZIAH NTHENYA (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 8, 2025 - A young lady identified as Keziah Nthenya has been exposed for drugging male patrons in clubs around Mlolongo and Kitengela.

According to reports, Keziah has been targeting unsuspecting men, reportedly spiking their drinks before robbing them.

Photos of the suspect have circulated on social media, prompting netizens to urge men to be cautious when out in nightspots.

Cases of men falling prey to so-called “mchele ladies” have been on the rise, a trend some attribute to economic hardships driving risky behavior.

The Kenyan DAILY POST