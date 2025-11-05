Club Madness! These slay queens were spotted pulling a crazy stunt in a popular Nairobi club (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 05, 2025 - Nairobi’s nightlife never ceases to surprise, and its bold slay queens continue to push the envelope.

A viral video from a popular city club shows partygoers drinking alcohol from a farm insecticide sprayer - yes, the kind used in farms.

The bizarre stunt has left netizens both amused and bewildered, sparking debate over whether it’s peak creativity or sheer madness.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Nairobi’s nightlife delivers another jaw-dropping moment.

From daring fashion to outrageous antics, the city’s party scene proves once again that it’s as unpredictable as it is unforgettable.

Watch the video.

Vile mnapiga sherehe, iliwafanyia nini? pic.twitter.com/c3q88OYOFi — Ohta Ryota 🇸🇬 (@Ohta_Ryota) November 2, 2025

