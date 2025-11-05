Club Madness! These slay queens were spotted pulling a crazy stunt in a popular Nairobi club (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 05, 2025 - Nairobi’s nightlife never ceases to surprise, and its bold slay queens continue to push the envelope.
A viral video from a popular city club shows partygoers
drinking alcohol from a farm insecticide sprayer - yes, the kind used in farms.
The bizarre stunt has left netizens both amused and
bewildered, sparking debate over whether it’s peak creativity or sheer madness.
Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Nairobi’s nightlife
delivers another jaw-dropping moment.
From daring fashion to outrageous antics, the city’s party
scene proves once again that it’s as unpredictable as it is unforgettable.
Vile mnapiga sherehe, iliwafanyia nini? pic.twitter.com/c3q88OYOFi— Ohta Ryota 🇸🇬 (@Ohta_Ryota) November 2, 2025
