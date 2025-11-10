A cunning man caught red-handed selling urine disguised as Minute Maid juice in Dandora Phase 2 (VIDEO)







Monday, November 10, 2025 - Drama erupted in Nairobi’s Dandora Phase 2 estate after residents caught a man selling urine disguised as Minute Maid juice.

According to witnesses, the suspect had packaged the urine in Minute Maid bottles and was hawking them along the streets.

Residents became suspicious of his behavior and decided to confront him.

Upon inspection, they discovered several bottles filled with urine in his bag, which he had reportedly been selling to unsuspecting buyers.

“This is not the first time he has been caught doing that,” one local was heard saying in the video, revealing that the man is a repeat offender.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

