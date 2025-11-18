Boda Boda rider buried alongside his motorbike to fulfill his will in Western Kenya (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - In Western Kenya, a unique farewell captured the hearts and conversations of many after a local man, once a boda boda rider, was laid to rest alongside the motorbike that defined much of his life.

To honor his final journey, mourners placed the motorbike beside the coffin, started it, and revved the engine one last time - a symbolic gesture marking his last ride.

The unusual send-off has since sparked wide reactions across social media.

While some netizens praised the act as a touching cultural tribute to a rider’s bond with his machine, others voiced concern that the grave could become a target for thieves seeking to retrieve the buried motorbike.