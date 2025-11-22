ATPU officers arrest a 30-year-old Somali woman suspected of financing terrorists - She was smoked out of her hideout in Eastleigh (PHOTO)







Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Detectives from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested Asho Kassim Hassan, a woman suspected of soliciting and providing support to a terrorist group.

Her arrest follows an intelligence-led operation that led detectives straight to her hideout along Major Muriithi Street in Eastleigh.

Upon arrest, detectives recovered a passport and a mobile phone, which have since been retained by Forensic analysts for further examination in an effort to identify the wider network to which she may be linked.

She is currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Through intensified intelligence operations, enhanced inter-agency coordination, and sustained community partnerships, the DCI remains steadfast in safeguarding the country and ensuring that every Kenyan can go about their daily lives without fear.





