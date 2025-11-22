Detectives arrest a smooth-talking conman who pocked Ksh 2.5 million in a daring police recruitment scam - Shame on you WEKESA!! (PHOTO)







Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Kilimani detectives have arrested a smooth-talking con artist who pocketed Sh 2.5 million in a daring police recruitment scam that preyed on desperate job seekers.

Benedict Odeng’ero Wekesa was taken into custody after three victims came forward, each narrating how they were lured with promises of “guaranteed” entry into the police service.

Armed with forged recruitment letters, Wekesa convinced the victims to part with hefty sums of money, assuring them that their slots were secured in the service.

By the time reality finally kicked in, a total of Sh 2.5 million had changed hands, and the dreams of joining the service had vanished.

Responding swiftly, detectives ambushed the suspect, arresting him at the Sagret Hotel in Kilimani.

When detectives stormed the premises, they recovered twenty more fake police recruitment letters, exposing what looks like a well-oiled fraud operation.

His accomplice, however, escaped the moment he sniffed danger, slipping through before officers could pin him down.

Wekesa is currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment as detectives follow fresh leads to apprehend his accomplice, who managed to escape.

The DCI urges members of the public to beware of fake police recruiters and reminds them that genuine enlistment into the National Police Service is free, fair, and transparent.



