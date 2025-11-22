COTU boss, ATWOLI, sets the record straight on endorsing Governor NATEMBEYA as Western Kenya political kingpin

Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has denied reports suggesting that he endorsed Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya as the political leader of Western Kenya.
A poster circulating online claimed Atwoli had thrown his
weight behind Natembeya, portraying him as the Luhya community’s seniormost
leader.
The post implied that Atwoli was impressed by Natembeya’s
rise, a move seen as undermining Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia
Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses
Wetang’ula.
Atwoli swiftly dismissed the poster as fake, reiterating his
long-standing support for Mudavadi and Wetang’ula.
The outspoken union boss has consistently rallied the Luhya
community behind the two leaders, insisting that they are best positioned to
chart a viable political course.
He has even urged one of them to contest the presidency in
the 2032 General Election.
Natembeya, however, has positioned himself as a rival voice
in Western Kenya politics.
Through his “Tawe Movement,” the Governor
has accused Mudavadi and Wetang’ula of leveraging the region’s numerical
strength for personal bargaining power in successive regimes, without
delivering tangible benefits to ordinary citizens.
He has vowed to dislodge them from community leadership.
Natembeya joined elective politics in 2022, winning the
Trans Nzoia governorship after a career in the Ministry of Interior, where he
last served as Rift Valley regional coordinator.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments