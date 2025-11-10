Homewrecker Exposed! Heartbroken Kenyan LADY calls out a pretty lady who snatched her husband and stayed with him for a week (PHOTO)









Monday, November 10, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan lady has publicly exposed a woman she accuses of snatching her husband and staying with him for a whole week.

In a post that has since gone viral online, the distraught wife shared a photo of the alleged homewrecker, calling her out for the betrayal.

According to the lady, the ordeal has left her emotionally devastated and shocked by how easily her spouse was influenced.

Netizens have reacted to the post, with many sympathizing with the woman and condemning the actions of the so-called homewrecker.

Others, however, advised the woman to put her house in order and resolve her marital problems privately rather than airing them publicly.

