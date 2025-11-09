Alcoholism takes a toll on Nakuru Town West MP, SAMUEL ARAMA, - Locals shocked as he walks shirtless in public (VIDEO)







Sunday, November 9, 2025 - Nakuru Town West MP, Samuel Arama, has sparked public concern after he was spotted walking shirtless in public while heavily intoxicated.

According to a concerned resident, the MP had just left a bar in Kaptembwa town when he removed his shirt and wandered around in public.

“Anakunywa pombe anatoa shati na ni mheshimiwa,” lamented the distraught local, expressing disbelief that a sitting legislator could behave in such a manner.

Reports indicate that the controversial MP has been struggling with alcoholism, frequently visiting dingy bars, raising questions about his conduct and ability to fulfill his duties responsibly.

Nakuru Town West MP, SAMUEL ARAMA pic.twitter.com/yBWWNA6ONU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2025

