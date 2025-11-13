“Afadhali Niuliwe na Hao Nigerian Boys kwa Airbnb Kuliko Nivunjwe mgongo na broke man,” - Kenyan Slay Queen declares in viral post







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - A Kenyan slay queen has stunned netizens after declaring that she would rather risk her life dating Nigerian men who are perceived to be generous than date a broke man.

“Afadhali niuliwe na hao nigerian boys kwa airbnb kuliko nivunjwe mgongo na broke man,” she declared on X.

The viral post captures a growing and troubling attitude among some young Kenyan women who value luxury over life.

In pursuit of soft living and online fame, many slay queens ignore warnings and endanger themselves, choosing fleeting thrills with wealthy strangers instead of genuine relationships.

Netizens were quick to castigate her, calling her post reckless and insensitive, especially given the grim reality that several Kenyan women have recently lost their lives after being lured by foreign men with promises of the so called soft life.





