EXPOSED!! Pastor KANYARI’s mother, Prophetess LUCY NDUTA, accused of recruiting jobless LADIES to stage miracles







Thursday, November 13, 2025 - In a stunning confession, a young woman has narrated how she was recruited into the business of faking miracles by Prophetess Lucy Nduta, mother of controversial city pastor, Victor Kanyari, when she was desperately searching for employment.

The woman claims that she approached Kanyari’s mother seeking a legitimate job but was instead introduced to a controversial and lucrative scheme of staging healing sessions and miracle performances.

Read her trending post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST