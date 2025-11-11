VIDEO and PHOTOs! KANYARI cries uncontrollably as ex-wife BETTY BAYO’s body is moved to KU mortuary amid claims he ignored her calls before she died







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - Emotional scenes unfolded at Kenyatta Memorial Funeral Home as controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, was seen crying uncontrollably while his ex-wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo’s, body was being brought in.

The heartbreaking moment, captured on video, shows the grief-stricken pastor struggling to contain his emotions as family and friends looked on.

Reports have also emerged suggesting that Kanyari allegedly ignored calls from Bayo before her untimely death.

Gospel singer Ngaruiya Junior, who was organizing Bayo’s fundraiser, revealed that attempts to reach out to Kanyari when her health deteriorated went unanswered.

The incident has sparked heated reactions on social media, with some users accusing Kanyari of using Bayo’s death to chase clout.

Social media personality Derrick Mbugua wrote: “Mr Kanyari it's ok you are the father to the kids but accept the woman you left and married another woman has been having a happy family and a supportive husband stop this crocodile tears and paying bloggers to follow you up and down. Let the man mourn his wife peacefully hii kujaza lives na videos na mapicha ukilia na jioni uko kwa bibi yako it's somehow very immature,”

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST