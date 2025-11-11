VIDEO and PHOTOs! KANYARI cries uncontrollably as ex-wife BETTY BAYO’s body is moved to KU mortuary amid claims he ignored her calls before she died

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - Emotional scenes unfolded at Kenyatta Memorial Funeral Home as controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, was seen crying uncontrollably while his ex-wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo’s, body was being brought in.
The
heartbreaking moment, captured on video, shows the grief-stricken pastor
struggling to contain his emotions as family and friends looked on.
Reports
have also emerged suggesting that Kanyari allegedly ignored calls from Bayo before her untimely death.
Gospel
singer Ngaruiya Junior, who was
organizing Bayo’s fundraiser, revealed that attempts to reach out to Kanyari
when her health deteriorated went unanswered.
The
incident has sparked heated reactions on social media, with some users accusing
Kanyari of using Bayo’s death to chase
clout.
Social media personality Derrick Mbugua wrote: “Mr Kanyari it's ok you are the father to the kids but accept the woman you left and married another woman has been having a happy family and a supportive husband stop this crocodile tears and paying bloggers to follow you up and down. Let the man mourn his wife peacefully hii kujaza lives na videos na mapicha ukilia na jioni uko kwa bibi yako it's somehow very immature,”
