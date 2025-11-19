A LADY shares a private PHOTO with renowned rapper, MADTRAXX, who was exposed by his estranged wife for physical abuse







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Drama continues to swirl around renowned rapper, Madtraxx, after a lady caused a buzz online by sharing a private photo taken with the musician.

The unidentified woman posted the image on social media, hinting at an intimate encounter with the rapper.

“With my zaddy,” she captioned the photo, leaving netizens speculating about the nature of their relationship.

Last year, Madtraxx’s estranged wife Salma Hussein publicly accused him of subjecting her to physical abuse during their marriage.

She displayed injuries she claimed were a result of frequent beatings and described the rapper as violent.

Madtraxx later responded by confirming that they had parted ways, describing their relationship as toxic and unsalvageable.

The leaked photo has reignited conversations about Madtraxx’s private life, with many suggesting that he may have already moved on.





His ex-wife.

