DOREEN MAJALA reveals that her ex-husband MP, GIDEON MULYUNGI, impregnated their househelp and refused to give her the twin kids - See PHOTOs of the lady







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Renowned media personality, Doreen Majala, has made explosive revelations about her former husband, Mwingi Central MP, Gideon Mulyungi, alleging that he had an affair with their househelp, Evelyn Kanyaa, which resulted in the birth of twins.

At the time, Evelyn was reportedly just 18 years old.

According to Doreen, the young househelp became entangled in an affair with Mulyungi after believing that he would eventually marry her.

The affair allegedly occurred during a brief period when Doreen and the lawmaker had separated.

However, the couple later reconciled, leaving Evelyn’s expectations shattered.

Doreen further claims that Evelyn has been struggling to gain custody of the twins, insisting that MP Mulyungi has refused to hand over the children to their biological mother.

Below are photos of Evelyn.

