MILLIE ODHIAMBO reacts after OBURU OGINGA confessed that he used to admire her silently - “I Could’ve Been a Party Leader’s Wife”







Monday, November 10, 2027 - Outspoken Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has responded with playful charm to ODM acting party leader, Oburu Oginga’s recent revelation that he once secretly admired her.

Speaking in Ugunja over the weekend, Millie joked that had Oburu voiced his feelings earlier, she might have ended up married to a party leader.

“I’ve heard the ‘youth leader’ (Oburu) confessed he used to admire me.”

“I can’t believe my party leader just kept admiring me silently and looking at a beautiful girl like me until the Zimbabwean man made away with me,” she said in her local dialect, referencing her husband, Mabona.

“Now that he is the party leader, I would have been in a good place. But it has now escaped me,” she added.

Oburu’s confession came during the burial of Rose Otieno, widow of Otieno Kajwang, where he fondly recalled meeting Millie during campaign days.

He praised her beauty and organizational skills, saying she often left him “confused.”

“I knew Millie Gesa Gesa through Kajwang. That time, we were doing campaigns for Raila.”

“Kajwang’ and I agreed that Raila will be doing campaigns at the national level, but we were to talk to people at the grassroots level.”

“We were to mobilise them so they come out in huge numbers. When we went to Busia, we found that she had arranged everything: where people would sleep, what they would eat, and the platforms they would speak on.”

“I loved Millie because of that. She was so beautiful that sometimes she would confuse me.”

“We did campaigns for Jakom with her,” Oburu recalled.

The lighthearted exchange has sparked a buzz across social media, with fans celebrating Millie’s bold personality and Oburu’s nostalgic honesty.

