Wueh! Controversial MP SAMUEL ARAMA honors RAILA shirtless with Black Label in hand - “A True Statesman!” (VIDEO)







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Controversial Nakuru West MP, Samuel Arama, has once again lit up social media after a viral video captured him shirtless, sipping Johnnie Walker Black Label, while paying tribute to the late Raila Odinga.

In the clip, the outspoken legislator, known for his dramatic public stunts, appears completely relaxed as he raises his glass and toasts to the memory of the fallen opposition icon, hailing him as “a true statesman and a great leader.”

Arama said he plans to attend Raila’s burial in Bondo to pay his last respects to him.

The video has sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans, with some hailing him for his raw show of emotion, while others criticized the act as disrespectful and attention-seeking during a national mourning period.

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama enjoying Black Label without a shirt in memory of The Late Raila Odinga pic.twitter.com/7M4LxUlIie — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) October 18, 2025

