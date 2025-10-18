A Whole Minister Amevaa Tight! Man boldly taunts CS MURKOMEN at Kasarani during RAILA’s body viewing - Kenyans say respect for the regime is gone (VIDEO)

Saturday, October 18, 2025 - A daring man openly
mocked Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over his outfit in front
of a large crowd at Kasarani Stadium, during the public viewing of Raila
Odinga’s body.
The unidentified man shouted, “A whole minister
amevaa tight!” sending sections of the crowd into laughter as Murkomen
rushed to consult with security officers after chaos ensued during the event.
Not done, the man added mockingly, “Hawa Wakale nao
kuvaa ni shida!” drawing even more laughter from onlookers.
The bold taunt, captured on video, quickly made its way to
social media, sparking mixed reactions among Kenyans.
Many netizens said the incident symbolized how much respect
the public has lost for the current regime.
Githinji Junior anavaa tight, pencil #RejectCyberCrimeLaw pic.twitter.com/LJJazULQmj— PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) October 18, 2025
