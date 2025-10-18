A Whole Minister Amevaa Tight! Man boldly taunts CS MURKOMEN at Kasarani during RAILA’s body viewing - Kenyans say respect for the regime is gone (VIDEO)







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - A daring man openly mocked Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over his outfit in front of a large crowd at Kasarani Stadium, during the public viewing of Raila Odinga’s body.

The unidentified man shouted, “A whole minister amevaa tight!” sending sections of the crowd into laughter as Murkomen rushed to consult with security officers after chaos ensued during the event.

Not done, the man added mockingly, “Hawa Wakale nao kuvaa ni shida!” drawing even more laughter from onlookers.

The bold taunt, captured on video, quickly made its way to social media, sparking mixed reactions among Kenyans.

Many netizens said the incident symbolized how much respect the public has lost for the current regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST