Details emerge about Captain SAVIAMARIA ONDEGO who was in charge of the KQ203/RAO001 that brought RAILA ODINGA’s body from India - She’s well-connected







Friday, October 17, 2025 - New revelations have surfaced about Captain Saviamaria Ondego, the pilot who commanded Kenya Airways flight KQRAO001, which transported the body of the late Raila Odinga from India to Nairobi.

The flight, which became the most tracked in the world, carried not only Raila’s remains but also several senior Government officials.

Social media users quickly identified Captain Ondego as the daughter of former Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Brown Ondego, who currently chairs the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority board.





Brown Ondego is also known to be a close associate of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Photos of Mudavadi attending Captain Ondego’s wedding recently resurfaced online, sparking debate over privilege and access to elite roles in Kenya.

Many Kenyans expressed frustration, suggesting that high-profile positions are often reserved for individuals from well-connected families.

“She is a dynasty,” one user commented, while another added, “People don’t come from nowhere.”

The discussion has reignited concerns about nepotism and the barriers faced by ordinary Kenyans in accessing prestigious opportunities, even with qualifications.

