Details of RAILA ODINGA’s last moments before he collapsed and died in India emerge! – “He Was in Good Spirits”

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Former
Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s final hours were marked by routine and
optimism as he continued his recovery journey in Kerala, India.
The 80-year-old veteran politician, who had travelled to
India on October 4 after suffering a minor stroke in Kenya, was undergoing
Ayurvedic therapy at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research
Centre in Koothattukulam, Ernakulam.
Sources at the facility
revealed that Odinga, who initially arrived in a wheelchair, had shown
encouraging signs of recovery after beginning his treatment.
He had started walking short distances and was reportedly in
good spirits. His vitals were stable, and his overall condition had improved
significantly, according to hospital officials.
On Wednesday morning, Odinga
followed his usual routine, setting out for a morning walk within the hospital
premises around 8:30 a.m., accompanied by his personal doctor.
However, during the walk, he suddenly collapsed, suffering a
cardiac arrest.
Medical personnel at Sreedhareeyam quickly administered CPR
and rushed him to Devamatha Hospital in nearby Kochi.
Despite being admitted to the
Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and receiving advanced life-saving interventions,
efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful. Odinga was pronounced dead at 9:52 a.m. (Indian Time)
His death came after weeks of
speculation in Kenya regarding his health and absence from public events, which
had prompted multiple clarifications from his party, the Orange Democratic
Movement (ODM).
Until his final moments, Odinga was reportedly upbeat and
looking forward to returning home.
His passing marks the end of a towering political legacy
that spanned decades and shaped Kenya’s democracy.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments