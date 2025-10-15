Details of RAILA ODINGA’s last moments before he collapsed and died in India emerge! – “He Was in Good Spirits”

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s final hours were marked by routine and optimism as he continued his recovery journey in Kerala, India.

The 80-year-old veteran politician, who had travelled to India on October 4 after suffering a minor stroke in Kenya, was undergoing Ayurvedic therapy at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in Koothattukulam, Ernakulam.

Sources at the facility revealed that Odinga, who initially arrived in a wheelchair, had shown encouraging signs of recovery after beginning his treatment.

He had started walking short distances and was reportedly in good spirits. His vitals were stable, and his overall condition had improved significantly, according to hospital officials.

On Wednesday morning, Odinga followed his usual routine, setting out for a morning walk within the hospital premises around 8:30 a.m., accompanied by his personal doctor.

However, during the walk, he suddenly collapsed, suffering a cardiac arrest.

Medical personnel at Sreedhareeyam quickly administered CPR and rushed him to Devamatha Hospital in nearby Kochi.

Despite being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and receiving advanced life-saving interventions, efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful. Odinga was pronounced dead at 9:52 a.m. (Indian Time)

His death came after weeks of speculation in Kenya regarding his health and absence from public events, which had prompted multiple clarifications from his party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Until his final moments, Odinga was reportedly upbeat and looking forward to returning home.

His passing marks the end of a towering political legacy that spanned decades and shaped Kenya’s democracy.

