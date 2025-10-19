See how MORGAN TSVANGIRAI’s well-endowed widow, ELIZABETH TSVANGIRAI, broke men’s necks at RAILA’s burial - Even KINDIKI and UHURU couldn’t resist (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - The late Zimbabwean opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai’s widow, Elizabeth Tsvangirai, stole the show during the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo.

The stylish widow arrived looking stunning and composed, immediately drawing admiration from guests and netizens alike.

A video widely shared online shows Elizabeth walking to the VIP podium to greet President Ruto and other dignitaries, rocking a figure-hugging dress that left the prominent leaders, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, ogling.

Netizens flooded timelines with light-hearted comments, lauding her fashion sense and elegant poise at the high-profile event.

Pale Kwa Matanga Morgan Tsvangirai's widow, Elizabeth Tsvangirai had legends rolling and breaking their Necks at the vip section. From Uncle Jayden to Prof. Professor karibu aamke aachile kiti kufwata fine things that prolong life. Even in mourning legends are legends.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/v2JUq57ICm — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) October 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST