ODM leader and former Prime Minister RAILA ODINGA is DEAD!

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - ODM leader and former Kenyan Prime Minister RAILA ODINGA has died at the age of 80.

Odinga passed away on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a hospital in India. Indian media reports suggest cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

His passing follows weeks of speculation about his health, which had intensified due to his prolonged absence from public life. Despite reassurances from family and party officials, concerns persisted.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) had repeatedly dismissed reports of Odinga’s illness as politically motivated rumors.

Just last week, his wife Ida Odinga publicly stated that Raila was “healthy and fine,” urging Kenyans to disregard false narratives.

However, Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, Raila’s brother, later confirmed that the veteran leader had been unwell and had traveled abroad for treatment, though he maintained the condition was not life-threatening.

Further details to follow as the story develops.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.