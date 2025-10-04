Woman arrested at JKIA while trying to smuggle cocaine to Dubai (PHOTOs)







Saturday, October 4, 2025 - A 41-year-old woman’s bid to smuggle cocaine to Dubai was thwarted after detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit arrested her at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) just minutes before takeoff.

The suspect, identified as Anna Nekesa Kisaka, had resorted to turning her own body into a trafficking vessel by concealing several pellets of cocaine internally in a desperate attempt to beat airport security.

However, her plan fell apart when detectives, acting on a mix of instinct and intelligence, flagged her for secondary screening.

Scans confirmed their suspicions - Nekesa was carrying illicit cargo inside her body.

Placed under medical supervision, she later excreted three pellets of cocaine.

Nekesa is currently in custody as investigators conclude their probe before arraigning her in court.

