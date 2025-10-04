See the lavish mansion left behind by prominent Kamba businessman DENNIS KASYOKI, who died in a road accident along Mombasa Road - All is vanity (PHOTO)







Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Prominent Kamba businessman, Dennis Kasyoki, has been laid to rest after losing his life in a grisly road accident along Mombasa Road.

Kasyoki, celebrated not only for his business acumen but also for his philanthropy, lived a flamboyant lifestyle made possible by his deep pockets.

Now, a photo of his luxurious village mansion, boasting state-of-the-art design and a sprawling compound, has surfaced online.

While many admired it as a symbol of his success and hard work, others could not help but reflect on the cruel irony of life: that despite his wealth and influence, he left it all behind in an instant.

His death has reignited the timeless reminder that indeed, all is vanity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST