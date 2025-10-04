“My Biggest Mistake Was Marrying Pastor ROBERT BURALE” - ALEX MWAKIDEU’s sister, ROZINAH, opens up in candid interview (VIDEO)







Saturday, October 4, 2025 - In a raw and emotional interview with her brother, radio host Alex Mwakideu, gospel singer, Rozinah Mwakideu, has broken her silence on her short-lived marriage to Pastor Robert Burale, 12 years after their separation.

“My biggest mistake in life was marrying Robert Burale.”

“That was the darkest period in my life,” she said.

Rozinah revealed that their union lasted just one year and two days, and despite public speculation, she has no intention of rekindling the relationship.

“I was the one who left him. We never had children, and I see that as a blessing,” she said, adding that her departure came after multiple failed attempts to walk away.

She hinted at infidelity, saying she only realized the extent of Burale’s attention from other women after they were married.

“People can be good and foolish. When I met him, there were so many women around him, but I didn’t know.”

The singer also shared a troubling moment early in their relationship when Burale allegedly asked her for KSh 250,000, claiming it was for legal matters related to his father’s estate.

“I didn’t know him well enough to give that kind of money. That was a red flag.”

Rozinah said they met online and later visited his family home in Karen, but she questioned whether love was ever part of the equation.

She recalled receiving warnings from other women and even her own family.

“My mum said she didn’t see light when she looked at him. I should have listened.”

Watch the interview below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST