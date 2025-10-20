Why vocal UDA Senator SAMSON CHERARGEI wants Senator EDWIN SIFUNA kicked out of ODM







Monday, October 20, 2025 - Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has launched a scathing attack against Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, demanding his removal as ODM Secretary General by the end of 2025.

Cherargei has accused Sifuna of sabotaging ODM’s cooperation with President William Ruto’s administration, calling him “the biggest threat to the growth of ODM.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 19th, Cherargei claimed that all ODM leaders - except Sifuna, had confirmed Raila Odinga’s directive to work with the Kenya Kwanza Government under a broad-based approach.

He further branded Sifuna as “a mole of the united opposition,” alleging that his stance contradicts the party’s evolving position.

The remarks come amid growing internal friction within ODM over its relationship with Ruto’s administration.

While some leaders have embraced collaboration, Sifuna has remained defiant.

Speaking at Raila Odinga’s funeral in Bondo, Sifuna reiterated that ODM will not play a subordinate role in the 2027 elections.

He cited Raila’s September remarks, insisting that the party must prepare independently for the next General Election and warned against misrepresenting the former Prime Minister’s position.

“In my view, this is not the time to push divisive narratives in ODM. We all know ODM is a party for everyone.”

“As leaders of the party, we have to show unity,” said Sifuna.

His remarks came weeks after Raila publicly addressed claims that ODM will not field a candidate in the 2027 General Elections.

“So wherever you are, don’t commit the party to some things which have not been discussed.”

“Let those things be discussed first. We are ODM.”

“Who’s told you that ODM will not have a candidate in 2027, who has told you?” Raila said at the time.

That was Raila’s last public address.





