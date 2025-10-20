Why vocal UDA Senator SAMSON CHERARGEI wants Senator EDWIN SIFUNA kicked out of ODM

Monday, October 20,
2025 - Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has launched a scathing attack against
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, demanding his removal as ODM Secretary General by
the end of 2025.
Cherargei has accused Sifuna of sabotaging ODM’s cooperation
with President William Ruto’s administration, calling him “the biggest threat
to the growth of ODM.”
In a statement issued on Sunday, October 19th,
Cherargei claimed that all ODM leaders - except Sifuna, had confirmed Raila
Odinga’s directive to work with the Kenya Kwanza Government under a broad-based
approach.
He further branded Sifuna as “a mole of the united
opposition,” alleging that his stance contradicts the party’s evolving
position.
The remarks come amid growing internal friction within ODM
over its relationship with Ruto’s administration.
While some leaders have embraced collaboration, Sifuna has
remained defiant.
Speaking at Raila Odinga’s funeral in Bondo, Sifuna
reiterated that ODM will not play a subordinate role in the 2027 elections.
He cited Raila’s September remarks, insisting that the party
must prepare independently for the next General Election and warned against
misrepresenting the former Prime Minister’s position.
“In my view, this
is not the time to push divisive narratives in ODM. We all know ODM is a party
for everyone.”
“As leaders of
the party, we have to show unity,” said Sifuna.
His remarks came weeks after Raila
publicly addressed claims that ODM will not field a candidate in the 2027 General
Elections.
“So wherever you are, don’t commit
the party to some things which have not been discussed.”
“Let those things be discussed
first. We are ODM.”
“Who’s told you that ODM will not
have a candidate in 2027, who has told you?” Raila said at the time.
That was Raila’s last public address.
