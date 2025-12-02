She’s MOSES KURIA’s former side chick and they have 2 kids - Details emerge about the KIKUYU LADY who got married to President SALVA KIIIR’s son in a private ceremony (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - Thiik Salva Kiir, the son of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, has officially tied the knot with his fiancée Helen Njeri.

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony held in Eldoret, attended by close family members and friends.

Following the wedding, online discussions intensified after blogger Aoko Otieno shared claims regarding Helen’s past.

In her tweet, Aoko alleged that Helen previously had a romantic relationship with former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, and further claimed that the relationship resulted in the birth of two children.

Aoko further alleged that Thiik met Helen through Moses Kuria and fell in love with her.

Check out her tweet.

