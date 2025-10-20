How a GSU officer attached to an ODM Governor lost a loaded gun during RAILA ODINGA’s funeral in Bondo

Monday, October 20,
2025 - A General Service Unit (GSU) officer assigned to Kakamega Governor
Fernandes Barasa lost his firearm during the funeral of ODM leader, Raila
Odinga, on Sunday, October 19th, in Bondo, Siaya County.
The incident occurred around 4:30 PM at the Jaramogi Oginga
Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST), where thousands had
gathered to pay their last respects.
According to a police report, the officer was escorting
Governor Barasa through the university’s main gate when a crowd of rowdy youths
surrounded the Governor’s motorcade.
Amid the chaos, the officer’s Jericho pistol, loaded with 15
rounds of 9mm ammunition, was snatched from its holster.
Despite efforts by the officer and his colleagues to recover
the weapon, the suspect disappeared into the crowd.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Bondo
has launched investigations to trace the stolen firearm and identify those
involved.
Raila Odinga’s funeral drew mourners from across the
country, including President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and
several elected leaders.
After the service, Raila’s body was transported to Kang’o Ka
Jaramogi for burial, where he was laid to rest with his iconic hat and fly
whisk.
The private burial ceremony was attended by his family - wife
Ida Odinga and children Rosemary, Raila Jr., and Winnie Odinga, alongside close
political allies and dignitaries.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments