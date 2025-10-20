How a GSU officer attached to an ODM Governor lost a loaded gun during RAILA ODINGA’s funeral in Bondo







Monday, October 20, 2025 - A General Service Unit (GSU) officer assigned to Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa lost his firearm during the funeral of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, on Sunday, October 19th, in Bondo, Siaya County.

The incident occurred around 4:30 PM at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST), where thousands had gathered to pay their last respects.

According to a police report, the officer was escorting Governor Barasa through the university’s main gate when a crowd of rowdy youths surrounded the Governor’s motorcade.

Amid the chaos, the officer’s Jericho pistol, loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, was snatched from its holster.

Despite efforts by the officer and his colleagues to recover the weapon, the suspect disappeared into the crowd.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Bondo has launched investigations to trace the stolen firearm and identify those involved.

Raila Odinga’s funeral drew mourners from across the country, including President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and several elected leaders.

After the service, Raila’s body was transported to Kang’o Ka Jaramogi for burial, where he was laid to rest with his iconic hat and fly whisk.

The private burial ceremony was attended by his family - wife Ida Odinga and children Rosemary, Raila Jr., and Winnie Odinga, alongside close political allies and dignitaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST