“Where Did Our Humanity Go?” - An eyewitness laments and records a video of members of the public stealing from accident victims along Magadi Road (VIDEO)

Monday, October 20,
2025 - A tragic road accident along Magadi
Road has left Kenyans online shocked by a disturbing act of
looting that followed.
According to an eyewitness, a saloon car collided
head-on with a 14-seater
matatu, sending both vehicles plunging into a nearby river.
Emergency responders and members of the public rushed to the
scene, working together to rescue the victims, who were later taken to hospital
for treatment.
However, as police officers from Rongai Police Station
supervised the recovery of the wrecked vehicles, a group of onlookers
reportedly began looting
items from the car belonging to the Indian victims involved in
the crash.
“What I saw truly broke my heart,” said one witness. “After such a traumatic accident, some people shamelessly started stealing from the victims’ vehicle. It was painful to watch - where has our humanity gone?”
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Magadi Road, Nairobi pic.twitter.com/2jp6kY5YE8— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 20, 2025
0 Comments