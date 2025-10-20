CNN’s LARRY MADOWO issues warning over scam targeting unsuspecting Kenyans using his name - “Don’t Lose Your Money”







Monday, October 20, 2025 - CNN International Correspondent, Larry Madowo, has sounded the alarm over a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme falsely claiming his endorsement.

Taking to social media on October 20th, Madowo distanced himself from an online advert styled as a news article, which misleadingly suggested he had launched a platform promising monthly earnings of up to Ksh200,000.

“This is a scam. Don’t lose your money. I’m not involved with Crypto Adiktos or any other ‘investment’ schemes,” Madowo posted, urging Kenyans to remain vigilant.

The deceptive promotion has circulated widely, exploiting Madowo’s public profile to lure unsuspecting investors.

His warning comes amid rising concerns over digital investment fraud in Kenya.

Earlier this year, Kilimani detectives arrested two suspects linked to a cryptocurrency scam that defrauded a Chinese national of Ksh 6.5 million.





The Kenyan DAILY POST