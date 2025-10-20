CNN’s LARRY MADOWO issues warning over scam targeting unsuspecting Kenyans using his name - “Don’t Lose Your Money”

Monday, October 20,
2025 - CNN International Correspondent, Larry Madowo, has sounded the alarm
over a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme falsely claiming his endorsement.
Taking to social media on October 20th, Madowo
distanced himself from an online advert styled as a news article, which
misleadingly suggested he had launched a platform promising monthly earnings of
up to Ksh200,000.
“This is a scam. Don’t lose your money. I’m not involved
with Crypto Adiktos or any other ‘investment’ schemes,” Madowo posted, urging
Kenyans to remain vigilant.
The deceptive promotion has circulated widely, exploiting
Madowo’s public profile to lure unsuspecting investors.
His warning comes amid rising concerns over digital
investment fraud in Kenya.
Earlier this year, Kilimani detectives arrested two suspects linked to a cryptocurrency scam that defrauded a Chinese national of Ksh 6.5 million.
