UDA Senator blasts KALONZO for skipping Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kitui - “Coward of the Century”

Monday, October 20,
2025 - Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has slammed Wiper Party leader,
Kalonzo Musyoka, for missing the Mashujaa Day celebrations held in Kitui County
on Monday, October 20th.
In a statement shared on social media, Cherargei accused
Kalonzo of being unpatriotic and labeled him the “coward of the century” for
failing to attend the national event in his home region.
“Kalonzo is a coward of the century; by skipping the
Mashujaa Day national celebrations, that was unpatriotic to the country yet all
Ukambani are attending in mammoth crowds,” Cherargei stated.
The Senator claimed that Kalonzo had recently traveled to
the United Kingdom but returned for the funeral of former Prime Minister Raila
Odinga, only to skip the national holiday.
“He must have confused the event - this is a national
celebration, not a political rally,” he added.
Cherargei questioned Kalonzo’s patriotism, arguing that a
true nationalist would never miss a day meant to honor Kenya’s heroes.
Despite Kalonzo’s absence, the celebrations at Ithookwe Stadium
drew massive crowds.
President William Ruto presided over the event, joined by
Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye as chief guest.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments