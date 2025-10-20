UDA Senator blasts KALONZO for skipping Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kitui - “Coward of the Century”







Monday, October 20, 2025 - Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has slammed Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, for missing the Mashujaa Day celebrations held in Kitui County on Monday, October 20th.

In a statement shared on social media, Cherargei accused Kalonzo of being unpatriotic and labeled him the “coward of the century” for failing to attend the national event in his home region.

“Kalonzo is a coward of the century; by skipping the Mashujaa Day national celebrations, that was unpatriotic to the country yet all Ukambani are attending in mammoth crowds,” Cherargei stated.

The Senator claimed that Kalonzo had recently traveled to the United Kingdom but returned for the funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, only to skip the national holiday.

“He must have confused the event - this is a national celebration, not a political rally,” he added.

Cherargei questioned Kalonzo’s patriotism, arguing that a true nationalist would never miss a day meant to honor Kenya’s heroes.

Despite Kalonzo’s absence, the celebrations at Ithookwe Stadium drew massive crowds.

President William Ruto presided over the event, joined by Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye as chief guest.

