True Friendship! Former President UHURU KENYATTA visits RAILA’s grave after his burial - He remained in Bondo to mourn with the family







Monday, October 20, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has paid a solemn visit to the grave of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County, just a day after the statesman was laid to rest.

Arriving quietly at the Odinga family home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Uhuru joined family members in what can be described as a deeply personal and emotional moment of reflection.

The former Head of State walked to the freshly covered grave where Raila was interred on Sunday, October 19th, 2025, and stood in silence as he paid his respects.

He then bowed his head in prayer, as a few close family members and associates stood nearby, offering silent support as the former President prayed.

Throughout his presidency, Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga shared a complex relationship marked by both political rivalry and reconciliation, culminating in the historic 2018 “Handshake” that reshaped Kenya’s political landscape.

Uhuru’s private visit to Bondo not only underscored the personal respect he held for Raila but also served as a poignant reminder of the enduring ties that transcend politics - bonds of mutual respect, shared history, and national unity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST