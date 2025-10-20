“School fees is leaving many millennial parents in a hole and driving them to depression” - Man’s advice to parents goes viral (VIDEO)







Monday, October 20, 2025 - A Kenyan man has sparked a massive debate online after sharing a brutally honest message about the financial struggles of modern-day parents, particularly the millennial generation.

In a viral video circulating on TikTok, the man lamented how skyrocketing school fees have left many parents living from hand to mouth, constantly stressed and battling silent depression.

“School fees is leaving many millennial parents in a hole. We are pretending to be okay, but deep down, most of us are drowning,” he said, adding that the high cost of education is slowly breaking families apart.

He urged parents not to overburden themselves trying to keep up with societal pressure or enroll their children in expensive private schools just for prestige.

The clip has since gone viral, resonating with thousands of Kenyans who flooded the comment section with support and personal experiences.

Many agreed that raising children in the current economy has become one of the biggest challenges facing young families today, with some admitting they’ve had to take loans or sell property just to keep their kids in school.

Watch the trending video.

School fees for millennial parents pic.twitter.com/pr1vdWEddT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST