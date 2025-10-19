Slay queen Nominated UDA Senator, KAREN NYAMU, was busy on Snapchat as mourners were listening to speeches from leaders at RAILA’s burial (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Nominated UDA Senator Karen Nyamu has once again found herself at the center of online discussion after being spotted glued to her phone during the solemn burial of Raila Odinga in Bondo.

Photos circulating online show the controversial Senator scrolling through Snapchat and recording short clips while mourners and dignitaries listened attentively to speeches from national leaders.

Netizens couldn’t help but react, with many calling her out for what they termed as “disrespectful behavior” at such a high-profile and emotional event.

Others, however, defended her, saying she was simply “being Karen”, unapologetically social and always connected to her fans.

