How ALEX CHAMWADA, ABEL MUTUA, PAULINE NJOROGE and ESSY OKENYURI fueled Cambridge Analytica’s dehumanizing anti-RAILA campaigns in 2013 and 2017 (PHOTO)







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - As Kenyans and the world mourn the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga, a curious silence hangs over those who once played a central role in dehumanizing him.

Local agencies and journalists who collaborated with British firm, Cambridge Analytica, during the 2013 and 2017 elections helped craft one of the most vicious digital campaigns in Kenya’s history.

Raila was portrayed as the “devil incarnate,” a “merchant of death,” and the “lord of poverty” - labels designed to instill fear and sway public opinion against his presidential bid.

Among those linked to these efforts are journalist Alex Chamwada, nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri, filmmaker Abel Mutua and digital strategist Pauline Njoroge.

Their involvement, once buried beneath layers of political spin, now resurfaces in the shadow of Raila’s legacy

The Kenyan DAILY POST