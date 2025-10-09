SHOCKER!! KALENJIN LADY who planned her own burial on Facebook in 2023 dies exactly 2 years later! RIP SANDRA KIPRONO (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Residents of Elgeyo Marakwet are mourning the death of a young lady identified Kiprono Sandra, who predicted her own death.

On October 9th, 2023, Sandra had posted a message on social media that appeared to outline a personal budget for her funeral, a post many at the time dismissed as a joke or a moment of reflection.

Tragically, two years later, those words have become a painful reality.

Sandra was laid to rest on October 9th, 2025, leaving friends, family, and online followers stunned by the haunting coincidence.

Her story has since gone viral, with thousands sharing her old post and expressing disbelief and sorrow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST