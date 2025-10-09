Love Gone Sour at Safaricom - Senior Manager ODHIAMBO OOKO accused of orchestrating junior staff’s dismissal after suspecting affair with his office girlfriend, SUSAN







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Drama is brewing at Safaricom after a junior employee accused a Senior Manager, identified as Mr. Odhiambo Ooko, of influencing his unfair dismissal following suspicions of a romantic relationship with his office girlfriend, Susan.

According to the disgruntled employee, he was dismissed on trumped up charges and denied a chance to defend himself.

He claims he was issued with a show-cause letter from the Human Resource Department, citing “coasting” (reduced productivity), despite what he describes as “excellent work performance and meeting all targets”.

The employee has since filed a formal complaint, alleging abuse of office, harassment, and victimization, saying his termination was not based on performance but on “personal vendetta.”

Photo of the rogue Senior Manager who is frustrating the junior staff.





