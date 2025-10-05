Shape Za Murima! Video of KIKUYU LADIES pulling dance moves at OJ Lounge in Ruiru sparks reactions (WATCH)







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - A video capturing a group of Kikuyu ladies showcasing their energetic dance moves at the popular OJ Lounge in Ruiru has taken social media by storm.

The trending clip shows a group of women from “Murima” confidently owning the dance floor as other revelers cheer them on.

Some appear a little tipsy, but that doesn’t stop them from shaking what their mamas gave them.

While some social media users praised their confidence and vibe, others couldn’t resist throwing shade, claiming the ladies “overdid it.”

Either way, the video has everyone talking - and Ruiru’s nightlife scene just got hotter!

Murima babes at OJ Lounge in Ruiru pic.twitter.com/2TRdeoAplU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 6, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST