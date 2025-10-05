“Not Having a Child with Pastor BURALE Was a Blessing” - Gospel singer ROZINAH MWAKIDEU says as she opens up on her failed marriage

Sunday, October 5,
2025 - Gospel singer, Rozina Mwakideu, has shared a deeply personal chapter
of her life, reflecting on her brief marriage to pastor and motivational
speaker, Robert Burale.
In a heartfelt conversation with her brother, media
personality Alex Mwakideu, Rozina opened up about the one-year-and-two-day
union that she now calls the darkest period of her life.
Speaking on a podcast aired October 4th, 2025,
Rozina revealed that the marriage did not result in children - a fact she
considers a blessing.
“We were blessed not to have a child,” she said, adding that
she was the one who ended the relationship after two failed attempts to walk
away.
“There’s no chance of reconciliation,” she affirmed.
“Leaving was a matter of life and death. I was losing myself
trying to make it work.”
Rozina recounted how her mother had warned her about the
marriage, sensing darkness from the start.
Despite her efforts to hold on, she now views the decision
to marry Burale in August 2012 as her greatest regret.
“I’ve grown, I’ve healed, and I’ve moved on,” she said. “But
even now, at 50, marrying Burale remains the biggest mistake of my life.”
