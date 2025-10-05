“Not Having a Child with Pastor BURALE Was a Blessing” - Gospel singer ROZINAH MWAKIDEU says as she opens up on her failed marriage







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Gospel singer, Rozina Mwakideu, has shared a deeply personal chapter of her life, reflecting on her brief marriage to pastor and motivational speaker, Robert Burale.

In a heartfelt conversation with her brother, media personality Alex Mwakideu, Rozina opened up about the one-year-and-two-day union that she now calls the darkest period of her life.

Speaking on a podcast aired October 4th, 2025, Rozina revealed that the marriage did not result in children - a fact she considers a blessing.

“We were blessed not to have a child,” she said, adding that she was the one who ended the relationship after two failed attempts to walk away.

“There’s no chance of reconciliation,” she affirmed.

“Leaving was a matter of life and death. I was losing myself trying to make it work.”

Rozina recounted how her mother had warned her about the marriage, sensing darkness from the start.

Despite her efforts to hold on, she now views the decision to marry Burale in August 2012 as her greatest regret.

“I’ve grown, I’ve healed, and I’ve moved on,” she said. “But even now, at 50, marrying Burale remains the biggest mistake of my life.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST