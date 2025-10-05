KPLC cuts off power supply as Safaricom jams network after thousands of Gen Z TikTokers flocked to Bishop KIENGEI’s church (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - On Sunday, thousands of Gen Z TikTokers stormed Bishop Ben Kiengei’s Jesus Compassion Ministry Church to raise funds for their fellow Tiktoker Kaluma Boy, whose father is battling a stroke.

What started as a massive online-inspired fundraiser quickly turned chaotic after the power supply to the area was abruptly cut off.

Reports indicate that KPLC disconnected electricity moments after the event kicked off, allegedly following orders from “State operatives.”

Moments later, the Safaricom network mysteriously went down, leaving content creators frustrated and unable to livestream the highly publicized event.

In a video that has since gone viral, Bishop Kiengei is seen pleading with Safaricom to restore connectivity so that the fundraiser could proceed without disruption.

The move by KPLC and Safaricom has sparked outrage online, with many Gen Zs accusing the Government of attempting to intimidate the outspoken Bishop for openly aligning himself with the youth movement.

After cutting off power supply along the Eastern Bypass where JCM Church HQ is located, Bishop Benson Gathungu Kamau now confirms that Safaricom PLC has also switched off network coverage in the same area.



When divine gatherings shake the system, even power and network seem to… pic.twitter.com/hdzYBf92LI — DCP TV (@_DCPTV) October 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST