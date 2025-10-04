MP JALANG’O gushes over his beautiful Taita wife, AMINA CHAO, on her birthday - “Baby You Are a Good Person, you will go to heaven” (PHOTOs)







Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Lang’ata MP and media personality, Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, melted hearts on Instagram as he celebrated his stunning Taita wife, Amina Chao, on her birthday.

Sharing sweet snapshots of Amina, he penned a heartfelt tribute: “Happy birthday my personal person, wife!”

In another post, he gushed, “Baby you are a good person, you will go to heaven. Jaber is Jaber.”

Amina is a private and reserved individual who has largely stayed out of the public eye despite her husband's celebrity status.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in October 2019 and have two children together.

The Kenyan DAILY POST