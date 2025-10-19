Washed-up Citizen TV anchor, LILLIAN MULI, turns up at the Kamba Festival heavily drunk and embarrasses herself on stage (VIDEOs)







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, was the center of attention at the Kamba Festival after she turned up at the hyped event heavily drunk.

The washed-up media personality, whose career has been dwindling over the years, took to the stage and unleashed some Kamba dance moves as the fans cheered her.

The mother of two seemed incoherent as she issued directives to the deejay, fueling chatter online about her lively night out.

Her appearance at the festival quickly became a trending topic, with social media users divided, some praising her energy and confidence, while others felt she went a little overboard.

This is not the first time that Lillian Muli has been spotted at a social function heavily intoxicated, with whispers going around that she might be struggling with alcoholism.

Watch the videos.

