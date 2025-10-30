SAUMU MBUVI breaks her silence after her father, MIKE SONKO, disclosed her mental health struggles at journalist KIMANI MBUGUA’s burial

Thursday, October 30,
2025 - Saumu Mbuvi, the daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, has
broken her silence following her father’s public revelation about her mental
health struggles during the burial of journalist Kimani Mbugua in Murang’a
County.
During his emotional speech, Sonko spoke about the
importance of mental health awareness, revealing that his daughter has been
battling bipolar disorder.
“The rich also
cry, we also suffer in silence,” Sonko said, adding that his family’s
experience mirrors the struggles faced by many.
He added that he once took her to Mama Amina’s Rehabilitation
Centre in Mombasa, where she received treatment alongside Kimani Mbugua and
former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng.
While Sonko’s remarks were seemingly well-intentioned, they
triggered a wave of mixed reactions online, with many questioning whether it
was appropriate to disclose such private details without Saumu’s consent.
In an emotional statement shared later, Saumu addressed the
issue directly.
“Lately, so much has been said about me - things that cut
deeply, especially because they came from people I love,” she wrote.
“Yes, I’ve battled bipolar disorder, but I have never
battled drug addiction.”
“I sought help for my mental health, not because I was lost
in addiction, but because I was fighting to find myself again.”
Saumu went on to express the pain of being misunderstood and
shamed for seeking healing, but chose forgiveness and grace instead of
bitterness.
“It hurts to be shamed for trying to heal. But pain can be
sacred - it awakens strength you didn’t know you had.”
Ending her statement on a note of resilience, she reminded
others that vulnerability is not weakness:
“My story isn’t one of shame; it’s one of survival, courage,
and faith.”
“It’s okay not to be okay.”
