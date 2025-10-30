SAUMU MBUVI breaks her silence after her father, MIKE SONKO, disclosed her mental health struggles at journalist KIMANI MBUGUA’s burial







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - Saumu Mbuvi, the daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, has broken her silence following her father’s public revelation about her mental health struggles during the burial of journalist Kimani Mbugua in Murang’a County.

During his emotional speech, Sonko spoke about the importance of mental health awareness, revealing that his daughter has been battling bipolar disorder.

“The rich also cry, we also suffer in silence,” Sonko said, adding that his family’s experience mirrors the struggles faced by many.

He added that he once took her to Mama Amina’s Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa, where she received treatment alongside Kimani Mbugua and former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng.

While Sonko’s remarks were seemingly well-intentioned, they triggered a wave of mixed reactions online, with many questioning whether it was appropriate to disclose such private details without Saumu’s consent.

In an emotional statement shared later, Saumu addressed the issue directly.

“Lately, so much has been said about me - things that cut deeply, especially because they came from people I love,” she wrote.

“Yes, I’ve battled bipolar disorder, but I have never battled drug addiction.”

“I sought help for my mental health, not because I was lost in addiction, but because I was fighting to find myself again.”

Saumu went on to express the pain of being misunderstood and shamed for seeking healing, but chose forgiveness and grace instead of bitterness.

“It hurts to be shamed for trying to heal. But pain can be sacred - it awakens strength you didn’t know you had.”

Ending her statement on a note of resilience, she reminded others that vulnerability is not weakness:

“My story isn’t one of shame; it’s one of survival, courage, and faith.”

“It’s okay not to be okay.”

