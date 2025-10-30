Caught in 4K!! A smartly-dressed man captured on CCTV cameras stealing a laptop at Mosoriot Hospital in Nandi County (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - A dramatic theft incident was captured on CCTV cameras at Mosoriot Hospital in Chesumei Constituency, Nandi County, showing a smartly-dressed man stealing a laptop from the Medical Superintendent’s office.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday, when the suspect, dressed in a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a black cap, casually walked into the hospital premises, posing as a visitor.

Once inside, he made his way to the Medical Superintendent’s office (Medsup) and discreetly picked a laptop placed on the office table.

In a calculated move, he slipped the device into the left side of his jacket and calmly walked out.

CCTV footage later showed the man hastily running out of the building moments after leaving the office, confirming suspicions that he had stolen the gadget.

Hospital staff discovered the theft shortly afterwards and reviewed the surveillance footage, which clearly captured the suspect’s face and movements.

The hospital’s management has since shared the video with authorities and called on members of the public to help identify the man.





