Nowhere to hide as Kapsabet man is arrested ferrying bhang wrapped inside his clothes (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Police in Kapsabet have arrested a man in a bizarre incident after he was found ferrying bhang concealed inside his clothing.

The suspect was nabbed during a routine patrol when officers noticed his suspiciously bulky attire while riding on a motorbike.

Upon searching him, they were shocked to discover bundles of cannabis carefully wrapped and tucked inside his clothes, in what appeared to be an attempt to evade detection.

The suspect is currently in custody and is expected to be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.

Authorities say the bhang was likely destined for local distribution within Kapsabet town.

Photos of the dramatic arrest have since gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing disbelief at the lengths some individuals go to in a bid to sneak contraband past law enforcement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST