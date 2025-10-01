REVEALED! How GACHAGUA fell in love with a Githurai salonist, kept her as a mistress and moved her to the leafy suburbs! She is now facing eviction over property row





Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - The veil has been lifted on the secret love life of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, exposing how a simple salonist from Githurai ended up at the centre of a high-stakes property drama in Nairobi’s leafy suburbs.

According to insiders, Gachagua fell for the hairstylist years ago, often sneaking into her modest apartment in Mwihoko and Githurai 44 in the dead of night.

In search of privacy, Gachagua instructed his mistress to find a house in a quiet, leafy neighbourhood.

She did, and he put up his office as collateral to access the property.

The home quickly transformed into his private hideout, where he engaged in discreet escapades.

Gachagua had reportedly promised to purchase the apartment for Ksh 25 million.

But that promise was never honoured.

Instead, he allegedly used his power and influence to intimidate the property owner into silence.

While still in office, he even deployed elite police officers to guard the property, as his mistress continued to live there undisturbed.

When Gachagua was impeached, his police detail was withdrawn.

Undeterred, he replaced them with hired goons ferried in from Kieni to guard the residence.

Now, the tide has turned.

The property owner has finally fought back, securing a court order demanding that Gachagua pay every shilling owed or risk having everything inside the house, including luxury cars parked outside, seized and auctioned.