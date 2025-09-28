Bishop KIENGEI’s former side chick and businesswoman, DAMA, leaves the hospital in a convoy of high-end cars after giving birth - Netizens speculate about her father’s child (PHOTOs)







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - Flashy city businesswoman, Dama of Dama Mobile Spares, who was once linked romantically to Bishop Kiengei, has set tongues wagging after she was discharged from the hospital in grand style following the birth of her baby.

Dama, who has always commanded attention with her flashy lifestyle, left the hospital in a luxurious convoy of high-end vehicles, drawing stares and sparking heated speculation online.

Photos of the flashy convoy have since gone viral, with netizens debating not just the display of wealth but also the lingering question of who fathered her newborn.

Dama gave birth to a bouncing baby boy named Talia at the Nairobi Hospital.

For now, she appears unbothered, basking in her new role as a mother while the internet continues to buzz over her lavish exit and the mystery surrounding her child’s paternity.

