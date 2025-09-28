Senate Speaker AMASON KINGI on the spot for flying to Dubai with 6 girlfriends using taxpayers’ money - His office is ballooning with expenses running into billions







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has found himself in the eye of a storm after fresh allegations emerged that he flew to Dubai with six girlfriends, all at the expense of taxpayers.

According to insiders, Kingi reportedly facilitated the lavish trip under the guise of official business, yet large sums were allegedly spent on personal indulgences.

The claims suggest that the Speaker’s office has become synonymous with unchecked extravagance, with ballooning expenses raising serious concerns.





Rumours around the Dubai escapade have already gone viral online, sparking outrage from Kenyans who accuse Kingi of abusing his powerful office for personal gratification while ordinary citizens continue to grapple with harsh economic realities.

Further reports suggest that Ruto has grown increasingly frustrated with his wasteful habits and is quietly considering dropping him after the 2027 elections.

This is not the first time Kingi’s name has been linked to questionable spending.

During his tenure as Kilifi Governor, he was accused of looting County coffers to bankroll his flamboyant lifestyle and sponsor his then-girlfriend, socialite Haentel Wanjiru.